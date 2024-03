Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WEST, MEGAN JAREE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-04 Released: 2024-03-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12312, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12314, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, KATRINNA ANNE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-04 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law