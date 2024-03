Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

PENA, FRANCISCO

Age: 51 Address: DOWNEY, ID Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Released: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless Status: OR’D, Bond: #12320, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, MICHAEL ANTON

Age: 29 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Released: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12318, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOMEZ, NATHAN JOE JOE

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12319, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12322, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLCOMB, ROSANNA GABRIELLE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSBOR, TYLER JUSTUS

Age: 27 Address: BOWNS SUMMIT, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT Status: PENDING, Bond: #12324, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law