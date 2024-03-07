Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HORAN, LAURA JEAN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OLSEN, JEANNE

Age: 59

Address: PAYNEVILLE, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

TREVINO, FREDDIE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-03-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12326, CASH OR SURETY, $35000, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

