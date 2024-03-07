Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HORAN, LAURA JEAN

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLSEN, JEANNE

Age: 59 Address: PAYNEVILLE, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #12327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



TREVINO, FREDDIE

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12326, CASH OR SURETY, $35000, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law