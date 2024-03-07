Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HORAN, LAURA JEAN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSEN, JEANNE
Age: 59
Address: PAYNEVILLE, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
TREVINO, FREDDIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12326, CASH OR SURETY, $35000, Court: OTHER