Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TUIAI, ETUALE TALIFILEMU

Age: 30 Address: TROUTDALE, OR Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-07 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law