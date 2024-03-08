Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 8th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TUIAI, ETUALE TALIFILEMU

Age: 30

Address: TROUTDALE, OR

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-03-07

Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

Related Articles

Rock Springs Tigers Wrap Up Season with Grit and Optimism for Future

Rock Springs Tigers Wrap Up Season with Grit and Optimism for Future

Lady Tigers Fall Day 1 of State Championship Tournament

Lady Tigers Fall Day 1 of State Championship Tournament

Man Gets 2 Years in Prison After Shooting in Restaurant

Man Gets 2 Years in Prison After Shooting in Restaurant

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 7th, 2024