Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TUIAI, ETUALE TALIFILEMU
Age: 30
Address: TROUTDALE, OR
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-03-07
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court