Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LEE, VERNON FRANKLIN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4244, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4244, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
MUTSHUMU, HUGUES DUDULA
Age: 18
Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BIGGS, SHAWN CURTIS
Age: 51
Address: SHELLEY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
CARPENTER, VERA MASHAWN
Age: 41
Address: DIVIDE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
HARSMA, ZACHARY TAYLOR
Age: 28
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
