Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

LEE, VERNON FRANKLIN

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4244, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4244, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

MUTSHUMU, HUGUES DUDULA

Age: 18
Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BIGGS, SHAWN CURTIS

Age: 51
Address: SHELLEY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS

CARPENTER, VERA MASHAWN

Age: 41
Address: DIVIDE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS

HARSMA, ZACHARY TAYLOR

Age: 28
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-30
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

