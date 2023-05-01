Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARTINEZ SANDOVAL, IRIS A
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-30
Released: 2023-05-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HARSHA, KENNETH ALAN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-30
Released: 2023-04-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10976, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.