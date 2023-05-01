Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ SANDOVAL, IRIS A

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-30

Released: 2023-05-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HARSHA, KENNETH ALAN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-30

Released: 2023-04-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10976, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.