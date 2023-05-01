Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ SANDOVAL, IRIS A

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-30 
Released: 2023-05-01 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

HARSHA, KENNETH ALAN

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-30 
Released: 2023-04-30 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10976, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Send Us Your 2023 Senior Photos!

Send Us Your 2023 Senior Photos!

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

New Head Coach Blaine Christensen Assembles Dynamic Coaching Staff for GRHS Football Team

New Head Coach Blaine Christensen Assembles Dynamic Coaching Staff for GRHS Football Team