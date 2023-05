Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BEAL, XAVIER SAVION

Age: 21

Address: SELMA, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Instruction and Temporary Driver’s Permits – Restricted License Status: PENDING, Bond: #11017, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GREENE, TRENTON MARK

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11016, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CONDER, TODD

Age: 33

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Arresting Agency: WSP

IVERSON, ANDREW

Age: 48

Address: TUSCON, AZ

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Arresting Agency: WSP

SEEHUBER, ALBERT

Age: 34

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Arresting Agency: WSP

SANCHEZ, CAMEAL CHARMAYNE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-05-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANSFIELD, DAVID JAY

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-09

Released: 2023-05-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Crimes Against Intellectual Property – Modifies Data Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Crimes Against Computer Users – Access System Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



