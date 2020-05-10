CELEBRATE! Thursday, May 14, 2020

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GLAZE, KRISTIAN

Age: 27 
Address: PINEDALE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6260, CASH, $25000, Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

