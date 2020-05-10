Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GLAZE, KRISTIAN
Age: 27
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6260, CASH, $25000, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
