Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GLAZE, KRISTIAN

Age: 27

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6260, CASH, $25000, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: