Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WANDZILAK, KEVIN J

Age: 42

Address: MERRITT ISLAND, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11020, CASH, $35000, Court: OTHER



MENDEZ, CHASITY SHARELL

Age: 36

Address: VANCOUVER, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Registration Required Upon Employment Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.