Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6267, SURETY OR CASH, $80000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SPIKER, SEAN MATTHEW

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WETZEL, VICTORIA

Age: 38

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #6265, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6263, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6263, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



