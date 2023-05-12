Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LAWSON, AMY JEANINE
Age: 26
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Littering (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11026, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
