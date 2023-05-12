Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 26

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court Status: PENDING, Bond: #11027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Littering (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11026, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.