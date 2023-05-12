Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 26 
Address: RIVERTON, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE

Age: 24 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt Circuit Court
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Littering (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11026, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

