Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FRYER, JAMEY

Age: 43

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #6273, SURETY OR CASH, $985, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6272, SURETY OR CASH, $2765, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROOKS, ISAAC NEWTON

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6270, CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



ZAMPEDRI, MICHELLE LYNAE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-11

Released: 2020-05-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6268, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court



WATKINS, CINDI RAE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-05-11

Released: 2020-05-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6269, CASH, $555, Court: GR Municipal Court



