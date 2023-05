Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, TOBIN

Age: 64

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-05-12

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11029, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAM, ASHLEY RENEE

Age: 37

Address: STILLWELL, OK

Booking: 2023-05-12

Released: 2023-05-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11030, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11030, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.