Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6278, SURETY OR CASH, $2160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6278, SURETY OR CASH, $2160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6278, SURETY OR CASH, $2160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operate Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment Status: PENDING, Bond: #6278, SURETY OR CASH, $2160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6278, SURETY OR CASH, $2160, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANDENBERG, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-13

Released: 2020-05-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6275, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6276, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: