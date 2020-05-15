Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ATHERTON, JOEY LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHULTZ, RYAN BAILEY
Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-05-14
Released: 2020-05-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
