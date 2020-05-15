Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHULTZ, RYAN BAILEY

Age: 21

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking: 2020-05-14

Released: 2020-05-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court



