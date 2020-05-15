CELEBRATE! Friday, May 15, 2020

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCHULTZ, RYAN BAILEY

Age: 21 
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-05-14 
Released: 2020-05-14 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6279, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

