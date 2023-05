Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHITE, KATRINNA ANNE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11046, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRISHAM, ARIANNA MARY

Age: 38

Address: PAGE, AZ

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #11044, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SESSUMS, MASON DELANEY

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COMBS, JAMES ROBERT

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Schedule I Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



QUICKENDEN, BRENT BARRY

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #11041, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 29

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: #11045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: #11045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: , Bond: #11045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #11045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROOKS, JEREMY JASON

Age: 49

Address: CANON CITY, CO

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: NWS

GILSTRAP, CODY TRISTEN

Age: 23

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11040, CASH, $972, Court: OTHER



LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.