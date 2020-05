Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PEREZ, PAUL RAYMOND

Age: 73

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6288, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6288, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #6290, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6289, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



ACOSTA, ALFREDO LEE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6287, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6287, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6287, SURETY OR CASH, $935, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CANTRELL, AUDREY MARCEL

Age: 53

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



