Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN

Age: 49

Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11053, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #11052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Number of Driving Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11051, SURETY OR CASH, $3872, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



FOSTER, DAVID

Age: 30

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ALMGREN, BRAYDEN TRAE

Age: 23

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11049, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GERDIS, BRANDON LEE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-17

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-17

Released: 2023-05-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11047, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11048, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.