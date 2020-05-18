Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BREWER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSS, NINA MARIE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANSON, ANDY JOHN
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: