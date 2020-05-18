#CELEBRATE2020 Monday, May 18, 2020

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BREWER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age: 33 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSS, NINA MARIE

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANSON, ANDY JOHN

Age: 41 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 11 – May 18

#HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Eve Piza | Eve’s Restaurant

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 17

K-Pack Pharmacy is Proudly Serving Sweetwater County

