Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BREWER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSS, NINA MARIE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANSON, ANDY JOHN

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6291, SURETY OR CASH, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court



