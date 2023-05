Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PRAYTOR, ALEC VERELLE

Age: 38

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #11068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: #11068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 22

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARREN, TRACY RAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



WARD, BETHANY EVA

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

Age: 40

Address: WRIGHT, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAJARDO, DEONNA ANNE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11054, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11054, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-18

Released: 2023-05-19

Type: P&P HOLD

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #11065, CASH, $200, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.