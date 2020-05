Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6297, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BELL, RONALD LOUIS

Age: 60

Address: MULBERRY, AR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, JAYDA BROOKLYNN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-18

Released: 2020-05-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: , Bond: #6298, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



