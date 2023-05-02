Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-01 
Released: 2023-05-01 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 57 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-01 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER

Age: 29 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-05-01 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10981, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

TAYLOR, NICHOLAS

Age: 33 
Address: ELMO, UT 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-05-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

WILSON, AMY

Age: 47 
Address: PARADISE, UT 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-05-01 
Arresting Agency: NWS

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10982, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

