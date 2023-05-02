Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-01

Released: 2023-05-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER

Age: 29

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10981, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



TAYLOR, NICHOLAS

Age: 33

Address: ELMO, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

WILSON, AMY

Age: 47

Address: PARADISE, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10982, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



