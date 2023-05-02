Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-01
Released: 2023-05-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER
Age: 29
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-05-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10981, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
TAYLOR, NICHOLAS
Age: 33
Address: ELMO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-05-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
WILSON, AMY
Age: 47
Address: PARADISE, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-05-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10982, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.