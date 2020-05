Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in Park or Recreation Area Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6303, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BREWER, GARY RICHARD

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-05-19

Scheduled Release: 2020-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6302, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEBOIS, ARTHUR PAUL

Age: 40

Address: GILBERT, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAFF, MELISSA MARIE

Age: 36

Address: TOOELE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



