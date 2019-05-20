Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

COMEAUX, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 41
Address: NEW IBERIA, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LANEY, KATELYNN ANN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-05-19
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vicious Animals – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4352, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

