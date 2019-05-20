Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
COMEAUX, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 41
Address: NEW IBERIA, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANEY, KATELYNN ANN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2019-05-19
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vicious Animals – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4352, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
