Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #11092, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HUMPHRIES, MANDI RENE

Age: 44

Address: RENO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11090, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUCKETT, LEE ERNEST

Age: 38 Address: RENO, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #11091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ODHO, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, CIARA NICOLE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11086, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ISAACSON, BRANDON RAY

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11085, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, CHAYNE RAY

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11083, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



