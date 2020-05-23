Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOICH, COLE NICHOLAS

Age: 18 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM

Age: 21 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-22 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

