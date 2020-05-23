Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GOICH, COLE NICHOLAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: