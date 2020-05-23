Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GOICH, COLE NICHOLAS

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HANSON, BLAKE WILLIAM

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6314, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



