Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 24

ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11096, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11096, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11097, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11097, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #11097, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11095, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11095, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENROD, LANDON LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-23

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAKER, GLENN JAMES

Age: 79

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-23

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ALAMA, ELISEO JACOB

Age: 43

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11093, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11093, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROY, RONALD KEITH

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-23

Released: 2023-05-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Accessory After the Fact Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



