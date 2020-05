Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CUNDIFF, SCOTT

Age: 32

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, NATHANIEL R

Age: 43

Address: MEDFORD, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIOS BRAVO, ADRIAN HUMBERTO

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6321, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: