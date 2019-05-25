Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

By
News Desk
-
1.9K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

KARSKY, ZACHARY GILBERT

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

AZZOPARDI, GUIDO S

Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
    • Status: , Bond: #4374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN

Age: 20
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #4373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AMBROSE, WILLIAM

Age: 50
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

WILLIAMS, BLAKE

Age: 48
Address: KAIBETO, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BREYFOGLE, PAUL STEVEN

Age: 20
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

HENSEN, MAX DAKOTA

Age: 28
Address: ALBION, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

VERNON, JUSTIN ERIC

Age: 27
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

RIDLEY, PATRICIA

Age: 28
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR