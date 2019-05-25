Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
KARSKY, ZACHARY GILBERT
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
AZZOPARDI, GUIDO S
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
- Status: , Bond: #4374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN
Age: 20
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #4373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AMBROSE, WILLIAM
Age: 50
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
WILLIAMS, BLAKE
Age: 48
Address: KAIBETO, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BREYFOGLE, PAUL STEVEN
Age: 20
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HENSEN, MAX DAKOTA
Age: 28
Address: ALBION, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
VERNON, JUSTIN ERIC
Age: 27
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
RIDLEY, PATRICIA
Age: 28
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
