Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-05-24

Released: 2020-05-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-05-24 Released: 2020-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



