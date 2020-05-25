Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings


BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-25 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN

Age: 18 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24 
Released: 2020-05-24 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO

Age: 47 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24 Released: 2020-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

