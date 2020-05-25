Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRADY, TOBY DALE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6329, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6328, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6325, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOSFORD, SYDNEY LYNN
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24
Released: 2020-05-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6324, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
ORTEGA, TOMAS DOMENICO
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-05-24 Released: 2020-05-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6326, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: