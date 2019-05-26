Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

BINGHAM, HENRY EUGENE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
    • Status: , Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

HALL, DARA CHRISTINA

Age: 22
Address: NORFOLK, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

