Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
BINGHAM, HENRY EUGENE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
-
- Status: , Bond: #4375, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
HALL, DARA CHRISTINA
Age: 22
Address: NORFOLK, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: