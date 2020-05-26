Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JONES, CODY LEE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-25

Released: 2020-05-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS

Age: 46

Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6332, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



