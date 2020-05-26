Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JONES, CODY LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-25
Released: 2020-05-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS
Age: 46
Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6332, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
