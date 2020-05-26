Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JONES, CODY LEE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-25 
Released: 2020-05-25 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS

Age: 46 
Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-25 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-05-25 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6332, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

