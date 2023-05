Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHALEY, JOHN ROBERT

Age: 39

Address: GLENWOOD SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11113, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTIE, STEVEN DWAYNE

Age: 47

Address: ERIN, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11112, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #11112, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #11110, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11110, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POMPA, ABRAHAM

Age: 39

Address: ALDI, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11109, CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.