Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VARGAS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 38

Address: FRISCO CITY, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



VAUGHN, DEBORAH

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #6338, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6337, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



SANER, JUSTIN CLEON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6336, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BELLENIR, CARL WALKER

Age: 56

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-05-26

Scheduled Release: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6334, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



