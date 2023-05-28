Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BROWN, DUSTIN CODY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11115, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEMKER, RACHEL LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-27
Released: 2023-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11114, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.