Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROWN, DUSTIN CODY

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11115, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HEMKER, RACHEL LEE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-27 
Released: 2023-05-27 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11114, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

