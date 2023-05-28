Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROWN, DUSTIN CODY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11115, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMKER, RACHEL LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-27

Released: 2023-05-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11114, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.