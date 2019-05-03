Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

CHRISTENSEN, ISAAC PAUL

Age: 21
Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4249, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: District Court

HERNANDEZ, TRAVIS MOON

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-02
Released: 2019-05-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4250, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

