Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CHRISTENSEN, ISAAC PAUL
Age: 21
Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4249, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: District Court
HERNANDEZ, TRAVIS MOON
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-02
Released: 2019-05-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4250, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
