Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FUNK, XAVIER MARTIN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-05-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MYERS, THOMAS RAY

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, CHAD WADE

Age: 33

Address: DANDRIDGE, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Trespass on Union Pacific Right-of-Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #6363, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6360, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, HEATHER DAWN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6355, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6356, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6357, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6358, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: