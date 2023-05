Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MAZE, JACOB BENJAMIN

Age: 32

Address: PORTAGE, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, PATRICK GARRETT

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11127, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SOLARIS, SAL I

Age: 48

Address: LAREDO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11126, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



COLLER, KAYLA LOUISE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-02

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



GINES, ECHO LYNN

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11125, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



LARGENT, CAMERON GENE

Age: 33

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11124, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-02

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



