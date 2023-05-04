Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10986, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10986, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

LOPEZ, VINCENTE CARLOS

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-05-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10987, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10987, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

