Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10986, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10986, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
LOPEZ, VINCENTE CARLOS
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10987, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10987, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.