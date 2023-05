Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRAVES, JAMES MATTHEW

Age: 27

Address: WESTMINSTER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURPHY, AARON DAVID

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10991, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10990, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-05-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10989, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



PENNINGTON, ROGER ANTHONY

Age: 60

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #10988, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.