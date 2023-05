Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11003, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCARTNEY, NATHANIEL PAUL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-05-05

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-08

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



VAUGHN, CLAYTON PRESTON

Age: 23

Address: LUCEDALE, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-05-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10996, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ BRIBIESCAS, JOSE ADRIAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-05

Released: 2023-05-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10998, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10997, CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNN, ROBERT ANDREW

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-05

Released: 2023-05-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11000, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11000, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILSON, DEZERAY AMBER

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-05

Released: 2023-05-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Driveway Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.