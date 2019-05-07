Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
BASSE ROARK, JOSEPH SCOTT
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LACY, BRITTANY ANNE
Age: 26
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4268, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: