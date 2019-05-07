Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

BASSE ROARK, JOSEPH SCOTT

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LACY, BRITTANY ANNE

Age: 26
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4268, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

