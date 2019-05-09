Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HENNING, TYLER THOMAS
Age: 24
Address: MURRIETA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4282, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRUEGER, CARL MICHAEL
Age: 29
Address: PALATKA, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4280, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WINSLOW, BRADLEY ARTHUR
Age: 32
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4279, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
JOHNSON, WILLIAM SPENCER
Age: 24
Address: GIG HARBOR, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4278, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
