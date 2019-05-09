Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HENNING, TYLER THOMAS

Age: 24
Address: MURRIETA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4282, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

KRUEGER, CARL MICHAEL

Age: 29
Address: PALATKA, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4280, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

WINSLOW, BRADLEY ARTHUR

Age: 32
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4279, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

JOHNSON, WILLIAM SPENCER

Age: 24
Address: GIG HARBOR, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4278, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

