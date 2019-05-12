Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for May 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
KESSNER, ANTHONY DION
Age: 29
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4297, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4297, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4297, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALATORRE, GERARDO
Age: 26
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4296, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LONG, ADRIANO BRYANT
Age: 26
Address: WINSLOW, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4294, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOUNG, DONAVAN PAUL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Accessory Before the Fact, 7 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4293, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: