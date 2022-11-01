Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
POTTON, THOMAS LANCE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10262, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-10-31
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMPSON, RONALD DAVIS
Age: 39
Address: LEUPP, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10261, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.