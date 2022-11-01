Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

POTTON, THOMAS LANCE

Age: 45 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-31 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10262, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2022-10-31 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-03 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THOMPSON, RONALD DAVIS

Age: 39 
Address: LEUPP, AZ 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10261, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

