Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MEEDS, DECLAN RAY
Age: 19
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STEWART, TYLOR REED
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PADGETT, WILLIAM JOEL
Age: 27
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11824, CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
FANOS, JAKOB ROY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRUZ, TONY LAWRENCE
Age: 33
Address: COLVILLE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.