Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 19 
Address: KEMMERER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-11-01 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PADGETT, WILLIAM JOEL

Age: 27 
Address: PHOENIX, AZ 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-10-31 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER


BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-31 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11824, CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-31 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CRUZ, TONY LAWRENCE

Age: 33 
Address: COLVILLE, WA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-31 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

