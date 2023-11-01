Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 19

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PADGETT, WILLIAM JOEL

Age: 27

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11824, CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court



FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUZ, TONY LAWRENCE

Age: 33

Address: COLVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



