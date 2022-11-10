Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JESSOP, PAUL RAYMOND

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-11-09 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN

Age: 25 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10295, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 63 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-11-09 
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

CORDOVA, MICHAEL DAVID

Age: 66 
Address: OGDEN, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30 
Address: KEITHVILLE, LA
Booking: 2022-11-09 
Released: 2022-11-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10296, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

