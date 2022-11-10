Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JESSOP, PAUL RAYMOND

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-11-09

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN

Age: 25

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10295, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-11-09

Scheduled Release: 2022-11-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CORDOVA, MICHAEL DAVID

Age: 66

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court



LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30

Address: KEITHVILLE, LA

Booking: 2022-11-09

Released: 2022-11-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10296, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.