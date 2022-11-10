Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JESSOP, PAUL RAYMOND
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-11-09
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10295, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-11-09
Scheduled Release: 2022-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
CORDOVA, MICHAEL DAVID
Age: 66
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10291, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: RS Municipal Court
LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE
Age: 30
Address: KEITHVILLE, LA
Booking: 2022-11-09
Released: 2022-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10296, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.