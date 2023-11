Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10th

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MANN, COURTNEY ELESE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11862, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – No More Than One Status: PENDING, Bond: #11862, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11862, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11862, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORALES-BELLO, MARCELINO

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11861, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11861, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIMES, TYLER

Age: 20

Address: HUGHSON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11859, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11859, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11858, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOTTOMS, KENNETH LAMAR

Age: 40 Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



CONLEY, JEREMIAH CABE

Age: 46

Address: JUNCTION CITY, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Arresting Agency: NWS

RATCLIFF, ZACHERY TAYLOR

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-11-09

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.