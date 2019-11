Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HOUSE, JOSHUA WALLACE RYAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARSON, CASEY ALLYN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5346, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, TARA LEE

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5345, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHRISILLA ANN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-10

Released: 2019-11-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5344, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ECCKER, GARRETT MARINO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-11-10

Released: 2019-11-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5347, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



