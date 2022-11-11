Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BASKER, JAMES

Age: 65 
Address: CROCKETT, CA 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2022-11-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BASKER, DIANE LEE

Age: 60 
Address: CROCKETT, CA 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2022-11-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DOWSE, ROBERT F

Age: 62 
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-11-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MYERS, STEPHEN ALLEN

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-10 Released: 2022-11-10 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Stalking – Any Type of Communication (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 10

2022 General Election Results [Unofficial]

2022 General Election Results [Unofficial]

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 8