Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BASKER, JAMES

Age: 65

Address: CROCKETT, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BASKER, DIANE LEE

Age: 60

Address: CROCKETT, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DOWSE, ROBERT F

Age: 62

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #10297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MYERS, STEPHEN ALLEN

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-11-10 Released: 2022-11-10 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: SCSO

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.