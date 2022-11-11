Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BASKER, JAMES
Age: 65
Address: CROCKETT, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BASKER, DIANE LEE
Age: 60
Address: CROCKETT, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DOWSE, ROBERT F
Age: 62
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MYERS, STEPHEN ALLEN
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-10 Released: 2022-11-10 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.